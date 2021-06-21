Evangeline Parish Job Fair Taking Place On June 25

Now that things seem to be getting back to normal again, do you find yourself in need of a job?

If so, don't worry: Acadiana Workforce Solutions has you covered. Acadiana Workforce Solutions will be hosting a recruiting event on Friday in Evangeline Parish.

With restrictions being lifted and more people getting back into restaurants and other retail establishments, business owners are finding themselves in need of employees. This is where a good job fair comes in handy.

According to KATC TV 3, the event is for anyone seeking a job who is 18 years or older, and who needs assistance with finding work and/or going back to school. The Acadiana Workforce Solutions team will have representatives present to help job seekers get all the information they need. Whether you are looking for a job, looking to create a standout resume, or you want to get more on-the-job training, the staff at Acadiana Workforce Solutions will be able to get you the help you need.

The job fair will be held at the Evangeline Library, 916 W. Main Street, in Ville Platte on Friday, June 25 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

The event will help job seekers with the following:

Job Search/Position Availability

Obtain GED/HISET

Further your education/Continuing your education

Tuition assistance

Summer work for youth

Receive on the job training

Building resumes

For more information, email Krystal.Jean-Batiste@acadianaworkforce.org or text 337-591-5334. You can also visit the Acadiana Workforce Solutions webpage to stay up to date on events and job opportunities.

