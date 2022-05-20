Exciting Announcement: New Sky Bar Coming to Broussard

Broussard is getting a new restaurant and you may recognize the name of it.

It was announced on Manuel Commerical’s Facebook page yesterday that construction would be getting started soon on the new location of Coterie Restaurant & Oyster Bar.



Coterie Restaurant & Oyster Bar will be located on the corner of South Bernard Rd and Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

The renderings show that there will be an Oyster bar on the first floor and a sky bar on the second floor.

While this is a new restaurant to the Broussard area it is not new to the state. There is a location in New Orleans, located at 135 Decatur St. This restaurant has gained a lot of attention since arriving in New Orleans and has quickly become a favorite for tourists and locals.

Get our free mobile app

I checked out the menu and let me just say it looks delicious. They have all the staples on the menu that you would expect to find at a local southern restaurant. Now if they keep the menu the same then you can expect to get a little taste of New Orleans from the bar. They currently offer a Hurricane made with the original recipe from Pat O'Brien's, a Sazerac which is the official cocktail of New Orleans, a Grasshopper which is from Tujague’s, and a Bourbon Milk Punch which is from 1862 in New Orleans.

I personally can't wait to try this restaurant when they open. And speaking of opening there is no date on when the construction will start or when this restaurant will open. Of course, we will keep you updated on any developments as they become available.

Nine Restaurants We Need In Lafayette