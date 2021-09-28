On Sunday, August 29, Hurricane Ida paid a visit to Louisiana, and even almost a month after the storm, some residents of Louisiana are living in desperate situations. Unfortunately, dealing with the aftermath of a storm can be a long, drawn-out process.

Many areas were hit so hard like Houma, Thibodaux, Cut-Off, and Dularge, which is south of Houma.

Many people are still needing help with items that we might take for granted. People are tired and worn out, and even something simple, like a sleeping bag, can make all the difference in the world to someone still trying to clean out their home. People are just trying to make each through each weary day.

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

So many people and organizations continue to provide help to various communities across Louisiana, and members of Covenant United Methodist Church in Lafayette has learned of some specific needs for the community of Dularge.

The members of the church's Methodist Emergency Response Team are gathering requested items today and tomorrow, Wednesday, September 29 so that they may deliver the items to families in need this Thursday.

How Can We Help?

Bonnie Robert Will, one of the members of the response team, says that Pastor Ted has made them aware of the needs of people south of Houma, in Dularge, who are still trying to clean out mud and muck from the flooding of their homes. The following things are some of their needs currently:

Sleeping bags

Window AC units

Mold killer

Cots

Tents

Extension Cords

Plastic totes

Pillows

Covenant United Methodist Church will be collecting these items today and tomorrow, and then volunteers will drive the items down to Dularge Thursday.

You can drop off any of these items or a monetary donation at the church located at 300 East Martial in Lafayette. Will says that in addition to Dularge, other communities like Cut-Off are still facing massive struggles as well.

Tips On Fending Off Mosquitoes

Louisiana Has 8th Most Underprivileged Children

Teach Yourself Tips to Prevent Tragedy Involving Kids & Car