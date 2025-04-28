New Orleans Saints Dragged Into Viral Prank Call on Shedeur Sanders During NFL Draft

As if the interesting history between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons needed any more drama, a viral prank during the NFL Draft has added a new chapter—this time at the expense of former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

According to a report from Yahoo Sports, the son of Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has been identified as the person behind the cruel prank call that tricked Sanders into believing he had been drafted. The call, which quickly made its rounds on social media, shows Sanders receiving a phone call from someone pretending to be New Orleans Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis.

The prank was particularly hurtful for Sanders, who had organized a large draft party with a custom-designed space, expecting to be selected early. Instead, as he slid down the draft board—out of the first, second, and third rounds—the call falsely offering him hope turned an already emotional night into a viral punchline.

The Falcons confirmed that 21-year-old Jax Ulbrich "unintentionally came across" Sanders’ draft phone number while visiting his parents and used it to execute the prank. In a public statement, the team apologized to Sanders and his family, emphasizing that Jeff Ulbrich was unaware of the prank at the time.

Jax Ulbrich has also issued a personal apology to Sanders, calling his actions “selfish and childish.”

Sanders, the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, was eventually selected in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns.

Many Saints fans (and Falcons haters) were annoyed that the pranksters used the Saints’ name, specifically that of GM Mickey Loomis, to pull off the hoax. It’s a move that not only embarrassed a young athlete but also dragged New Orleans into an unnecessary controversy started by some coach's immature kid, who knew better than to use sensitive information to pull off such a stupid prank, especially after showing their faces for internet clout.

While the NFL has launched an investigation into this and other prank incidents during the draft, one thing is certain: the Saints-Falcons rivalry just found a whole new offseason storyline. With another early "L" hung on Atlanta—and the regular season still months away—Saints fans will no doubt be ready with receipts when the two teams meet on the field.