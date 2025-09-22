LAFAYETTE, LA (KPEL) —Now that football season is back, it's crucial to have a list of go-to spots around Acadiana to catch the game with the whole family.

Finding the perfect place that checks all of your family's boxes can be a struggle. You want to watch the game with sound, have enough room for the kids to run around, and options on the menu that will satisfy even the pickiest eaters in your crew.

To ease the stress of trying to weigh out all the options, here's a list of family-friendly places in and around the Lafayette area where everyone in your family will enjoy game day.

A fun and lively atmosphere where everyone is sure to feel at home. It can easily accommodate large families comfortably and offers a wide variety of Mexican dishes with a Cajun twist. From frozen margaritas to cheesy quesadillas, Agave covers all the bases. The real win? The playground where kids can run and play within view.

This is the perfect place if you plan on bringing your kids and your pets. It's family and pet friendly with plenty of outdoor seating for the whole family and yard games for the kids to play. Parents can enjoy local craft beer while cheering on their favorite teams on the outdoor patio.

Checks all the boxes: wall-to-wall TVs, covered outdoor patio with plenty of space for yard games. Not to mention delicious burgers, apps, and drinks too.

Endless arcade games to keep the kids busy when they start to lose interest in the game. Tons of shareable options on their menu and a full-service bar with more TVs than we can count. Bonus points for being in the AC.

Known for their Zydeco breakfast, this is a welcoming spot that will also scratch the itch for some classic Louisiana dishes. A roomy, relaxed environment that is a local favorite.

This locally owned Lafayette staple is newly renovated and even offers a private room option for special events. Plenty of TVs and a jumbo screen, too. Whether you want wings or a classic burger, Pete's has you covered for all your game day, snacking, and drinking.

You can really make game day special and fun for the whole family at Top Golf. Take turns swinging, snacking, and drinking outside on the deck while still catching the game.

Whether you want to sit indoors or outside on their covered patio, KOK near downtown Lafayette is a great choice, especially if you are craving cold beer and hot wings.

A no-brainer if you are looking for a laid-back, family-friendly place with delicious comfort food to catch the game.

A game-day staple that will always remain in the rotation. Checks all the necessary boxes: giant TVs, arcade games for the kids, and a menu that has something for everyone.