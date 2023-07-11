MAURICE, La. (KPEL News) - A day after his son was arrested for allegedly shooting at someone, the father has been arrested for allegedly trying to intimidate a witness.

In a story being covered by KPEL News, a shooting happened on McDonald Road in Maurice on Sunday night and was reported to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office. As you can see, this road connects to Louisiana Highway 92 is not far from U.S. 167 (Johnston Street).

The complainant says he and Cory Verret, Jr. of Maurice had been arguing recently. Reports say when their vehicles crossed paths in the area, several gunshots were allegedly fired by Verret at the complainant from a black GMC Yukon. Responding patrol deputies say they found and collected fresh pistol casings in the roadway in that area.

On Monday, VPSO deputies were called again, this time about Cory Verret, Sr. The elder Verret is accused of trying to intimidate a witness from the shooting. According to a press release, the father allegedly ran out of his home near the stop sign at Leblanc and Odessa Road in Vermilion Parish yelling at the witness to stop the truck. Deputies say as the complainant tried to drive away, a pickup truck started tailgating him all the way to the intersection of LA 343 and LA 92, eventually swerving into the opposite lane of the complainant's truck. Verret, Sr. then allegedly threw a pocketknife (approximately 2” in length) at him, then passed him up and slammed on his brakes. The father then allegedly began chasing him in the opposite direction for a few miles.

The complainant was able to call deputies and tell them about the tailgating incident and about being involved in the incident the night before with Verret, Jr. The father has been charged with Intimidating a Witness, Aggravated Assault, and Aggravated Obstruction of Highway.

While the son is currently still locked up, the father is not in jail at the time of this article.