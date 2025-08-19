The FBI is asking the public for help identifying potential victims of former gymnastics coach Sean Michael Gardner, who was recently charged with sexual exploitation of children. Gardner, who spent years working in youth athletics, coached at Athletes in Motion in Prairieville, Louisiana, from 2004 to 2014.

According to the FBI, Gardner also worked at Jump In Gymnastics and Tumbling in Purvis, Mississippi (2014–2018), and Chows Gymnastics and Dance in West Des Moines, Iowa (2018–2022). Officials believe he primarily targeted children at these facilities during those years.

How to Provide Information

Anyone who believes they or their child may have been victimized is encouraged to fill out a short form at fbi.gov/seangardnervictims. The FBI has also set up a Digital Media Tips portal for submitting photos or videos connected to this case.

Responses are voluntary but could be critical in the investigation. Victims may also be eligible for services, restitution, and rights under federal or state law. All information submitted will remain confidential.

Local Impact and Community Response

Gardner’s time in Prairieville is drawing attention across Louisiana, with parents and community members sharing the FBI’s alert on social media. Many expressed shock that someone trusted to guide young athletes could now be facing such charges.

Louisiana State Police also shared the FBI’s post, urging families to come forward if they have any information.

