FBI Works With Lafayette Police to Take Heroin Trafficker Off the Streets, Judge Hands Down Punishment

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A Lafayette man's attempt to ditch a vehicle with heroin inside is now off the streets and faces a lengthy time behind bars.

Nearly four years ago, 38-year-old Lensly Johnnie was a passenger in a vehicle being driven by Ernest Taylor. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Lafayette Police officers tried to conduct a traffic stop but Johnnie and Taylor were able to get away, leaving the vehicle unoccupied and parked at a nearby residence in the Hub City. After finding the vehicle, an officer saw Johnnie and another male walking down the street nearby and stopped Johnnie, finding over $3,9000.00 on him. The officer said Johnnie also smelled strongly of marijuana.

While that was happening, a K-9 officer searched the vehicle, finding probable cause. In all, the crime lab confirmed 329.3 grams of heroin were found by officers hidden inside the door panel.

It took nearly four years but, on March 28, 2023, Johnnie pleaded guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin. This week, United States District Judge Robert R. Summerhays sentenced Johnnie to seven years and four months in prison, followed by three years of probation.

Meanwhile, Taylor was sentenced on April 25, 2023 to five years in prison, followed by five years of probation.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Lafayette Police Department and prosecuted by

Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel J. McCoy.

