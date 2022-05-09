Felon in Possession of Guns and Drugs Busted by Lafayette Sheriff’s Office
When you're a felon, and you're in possession of firearms illegally, you are going to get arrested according to officials with the Lafayette Violent Offender Task Force.
Valerie Ponseti, Spokeswoman for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office says 41-year-old Dustin McCullough was arrested when members of the task force made a vehicle stop in the 100 block of Second Street.
Members of the Lafayette Police Department and the Lafayette Sheriff's Office make up the Violent Offender Task Force. They found more than a dozen illegal weapons and drugs in McCullough's vehicle.
The following is a list of all of the charges McCullough was booked into Lafayette's jail for:
- Eight counts of possession or dealing in unregistered or illegally transferred weapons
- Unlawful handling of machine guns
- Two counts of possession of unidentifiable firearms
- Two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substances
- Three counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substances
- Possession with intent to distribute Schedule III controlled dangerous substances
- Three counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substances.
- Sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription
- Fourteen counts of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance
- Possession of or dealing firearms with obliterated numbers or marks
- Fourteen counts of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies
Lafayette Sheriff Mark Garber had the following to say,
Cases like this one speak to the take force operating exactly as myself and Mayor-President Guillory envisioned when we mobilized the VOTF back in January.
Officers seized the following:
- 14 firearms
- 2,200 rounds of assorted ammunition
- 334 grams of methamphetamine
- 14.3 grams of cocaine
- 120 Carbamazepie tablets
- 81 Clonazepam tablets
- 76 MDMA tablets
- 12.6 grams of marijuana
- 15 Oxycodone tablets
- Some Buprenorphine, Diazepam, and Alprazolam
They found all of this stuff at around 10:45 Saturday night in various parts of the vehicle.
If you want to report a crime you can call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS (8477).