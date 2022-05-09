When you're a felon, and you're in possession of firearms illegally, you are going to get arrested according to officials with the Lafayette Violent Offender Task Force.

Valerie Ponseti, Spokeswoman for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office says 41-year-old Dustin McCullough was arrested when members of the task force made a vehicle stop in the 100 block of Second Street.

Members of the Lafayette Police Department and the Lafayette Sheriff's Office make up the Violent Offender Task Force. They found more than a dozen illegal weapons and drugs in McCullough's vehicle.

Guns Seized from Second Street 1 Photo courtesy of Lafayette Sheriff's Office

The following is a list of all of the charges McCullough was booked into Lafayette's jail for:

Eight counts of possession or dealing in unregistered or illegally transferred weapons

Unlawful handling of machine guns

Two counts of possession of unidentifiable firearms

Two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substances

Three counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substances

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule III controlled dangerous substances

Three counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substances.

Sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription

Fourteen counts of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance

Possession of or dealing firearms with obliterated numbers or marks

Fourteen counts of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies

Guns Seized from Second Street 2 Photo courtesy of Lafayette Sheriff's Office

Lafayette Sheriff Mark Garber had the following to say,

Cases like this one speak to the take force operating exactly as myself and Mayor-President Guillory envisioned when we mobilized the VOTF back in January.

Drugs Seized from Dustin McCullough Photo courtesy of Lafayette Sheriff's Office

Officers seized the following:

14 firearms

2,200 rounds of assorted ammunition

334 grams of methamphetamine

14.3 grams of cocaine

120 Carbamazepie tablets

81 Clonazepam tablets

76 MDMA tablets

12.6 grams of marijuana

15 Oxycodone tablets

Some Buprenorphine, Diazepam, and Alprazolam

They found all of this stuff at around 10:45 Saturday night in various parts of the vehicle.

If you want to report a crime you can call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS (8477).