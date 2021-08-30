FEMA Creates a Website to Control Hurricane Ida Rumors

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is putting a stop to incorrect and false information to the residents of southeast Louisiana. FEMA says enough and launched a rumor control website in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

FEMA reminds the citizens of Louisiana to be critically mindful of everything read on social media and/or being scammed.

During disasters, it's critical to avoid spreading false information.

The agency warns victims of Hurricane Ida to not trust anyone who offers financial help. Check everyone out thoroughly before giving anyone personal information or money for services of any type.

Remember, if someone calls you or shows up at your door asking for money and claiming to be from FEMA, the Department of Homeland Security, Health and Human Services or any other government agency...don't give them a dime. All of those government services are free and they would never call or go door-to-door asking for money.

