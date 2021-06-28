Summer is in full swing, and we are excited to celebrate our nation's birthday on July 4th. FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) has some tips to keep you, and everyone at your holiday events safe on a day that normally sees a lot of injuries and accidents. And after the year we've had, we all deserve to be with family and friends and be thankful that we can finally return to "normal". We live in the best country in the entire world. God Bless America, and happy 4th of July, y'all.

FEMA's Top Safety Tips for 4th of July