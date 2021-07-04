The Fête-Dieu du Teche 2021 will take place on Sunday, August 15, beginning in Leonville.

This is the 7th Annual Fete-Dieu du Teche, which is a 40-mile boat procession that will take place on the Bayou Teche, preceded by an 8 am Mass at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Leonville, which is situated on the Bayou Teche.

At 9:30, after the Benediction, boats will depart toward St. Martinville to commemorate the journey made by our ancestors over 250 years ago. People are encouraged to line the banks to greet the boat procession or meet the procession at the different churches along the route.

Google Maps

Scheduled stops include St. Francis Regis in Arnaudville, St. Joseph in Cecilia, St. Bernard in Breaux Bridge, St. Joseph in Parks, and Old Market Street in St. Martinville. From that stop, the participants will walk to Notre Dame de Perpetual Secours for Benediction, then to St. Martin de Tours for Benediction, and finally down Main Street to Mater Dolorosa Chapel for Solemn Vespers and Benediction at 6:00 PM.

Confessions-to-Go will be had in mobile units at each of the stops along the way.

Google Maps

The invitation we received was an open invitation: everyone is welcome. For those in attendance and for anyone who will be participating remotely, you are asked to pray for fidelity to the Christian vocation, for the good of the family, and for priestly and religious vocations.

For those without a Teche-worthy vessel, you can follow the event by car and join the procession at each stop.

If you would like more details, visit the Jesus Crucified website or the Jesus Crucified Facebook page.

5 Cajun Phrases/Words That Make Us Laugh

10 Most Common Cajun Last Names in Louisiana