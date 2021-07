The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Sunday, July 4, 2021:

Name: Donald R Primeaux Jr

Age: 19

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 03, 2021 3:25 am

Charge: Armed Robbery Charge , Theft Charge , Hold For Extradition ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Lita DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER STEALING FROM BUSINESSES AND UTILIZING A DANGEROUS WEAPON IN THE PROCESS

Property: MULTI-COLOR JACKET , MULTI-COLOR SHIRT , BLACK SHORTS , BLUE PANTS , BLACK SOCKS , WHITE SHOES , TAN

, 5 CANDIES , BLUE BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011839,21-0234677,21-0234583,

Name: Gavin M Triplette

Age: 33

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 03, 2021 3:26 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery , Viol Of Protective Orders ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 1600 Blk Pitreville ,Church Point,La,

Cause for Arrest: ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0233635,

Name: James M Valori Jr

Age: 48

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 03, 2021 5:46 pm

Charge: Prohibited Acts , Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED FOR INFLICTING HARM UPON HIS ROOMMATE

Property: GREY SHIRT , BLACK SHORTS , WHITE SOCKS , GREY SHOES , GREY BOXERS , BLACK WALLET , BROWN BELT ,

BLACK SUNGLASSES , CELLPHONE , 4 KEYS ON KEYRING ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0235377,

Name: Mindy L Haley

Age: 35

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 03, 2021 3:28 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: DUSON PD

Address: 100 Blk Second STR,Duson,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER AN ALTERCATION

Property: BLK HAIR TIE , LSU PANTS , BLACK BRA , PURPLE SHIRT , BLK SHOES , , KEYS , BLK , DEBIT CARD , WHITE

, NOSE RING ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0235270,

Name: Paul Benjamin

Age: 37

Arrest Date & Time: Jul 03, 2021 3:14 am

Charge: Operating A Vehicle While Lic , Aggravated Battery Of A Dating ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: GREY SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , WHITE SOCKS , BLACK SANDALS , 1 KEY , CELL PHONE , GREY/BLUE CARD ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0234840,21-0011838,

