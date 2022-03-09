Fire at Facility in Scott Has Firefighters Responding to Scene

Scott Fire Department Chief Chad Sonnier says that their firefighters were called out to a business on North Ambassador Caffery after a fire was reported in some bins of linen.

They went out after 11:30 Tuesday night to Westport Linen, and they found heavy smoke coming out of the building of the business.

Sonnier says firefighters were successful in containing the fire to the one specific area where it started before the flames were able to go to other areas of the facility.

As investigators started to look into the cause of the blaze they figured out that several pieces of linen that had come out of the dryer were smoldering for a very long time in a bin. At some point, they caught fire.

There was only damage to two commercial presses and to several bins of linen, and nothing else at Westport Linen was damaged. No one was hurt due to the fire.

