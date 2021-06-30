Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries are looking for the person who blew a hole in a fishing pier on state-owned property.

According to investigators, someone lit a firecracker on a pier at the Bussey Brake Wildlife Management Area near Bastrop. The suspects left behind remnants of the fireworks and other litter at the scene. The damage has since been repaired.

Because the suspects ran from the scene, nobody knows if anyone was injured in the incident.

This news comes just days before the Independence Day holiday. Officials from across the state of Louisiana urge people to use extreme caution when popping fireworks. They also remind you to check with their local law enforcement or city or parish governments to make sure popping fireworks is legal where you live.