First Photos of New Baby Tigers at Zoosiana in Broussard

Zoosiana is proud to announce the arrival of two new baby tigers. These are the first photos of the zoos' new editions, six-week-old tigers Michael and Mitchell.

George Oldenburg, owner and director of Zoosiana, invites everyone in Acadiana and throughout the state to visit Zoosiana for a look at the new baby tigers named after his two youngest sons (Both graduates of Louisiana State University).

The zoo's newbies came all the way from the Big Apple.

George Oldenburg

George says, "it was quite an experience having two tigers in hotel rooms".

I flew to New York to get our two new baby tigers. It was quite an experience driving back to Louisiana with two tigers. It took 3 days. I had to stop and feed them every four hours, not to mention sneaking them into hotels! -George Oldenburg

George Oldenburg

Oldenburg and the Zoosiana staff feed tigers Michael and Michell every four hours, 8 am, 12 noon, 4 pm and 8 pm daily. The new tigers may be viewed during normal zoo hours.

Since 1992, Zoosiana (formally Zoo of Acadiana) has provided children and families from in and around the Acadiana area with a fun and enjoyable experience to learn about wildlife - all while being a center of excellence in providing top notch care to the animals that call Zoosiana home.

Zoosiana

5601 Hwy 90 E

Broussard, LA 70518

Hours

Open daily from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

(Weather Permitting)

Website

www.zoosiana.com

Phone

(337) 837-4325