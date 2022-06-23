Flesh-Eating Bacteria Puts Louisiana Man in ICU after Crabbing

A lot of us have been crabbing along the coast of Cameron Parish in Louisiana but fortunately, the vast majority of us have not seen our crabbing trip end in a bed in the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital. But that is exactly what has happened to a man who recently went crabbing off the Louisiana coastline.

KPLC Television in Lake Charles is reporting that the state's waters are already beginning to see an influx of flesh-eating bacteria. While the discovery of the bacteria isn't a surprise, we usually don't see the bacteria this soon into the summer season.

Doctors say the bacteria, Vibrio vulnificus can infect the body's intestinal tract but this time of year medical professionals are most concerned about infections that show up on the skin. In the case of Jessie Abshire, the subject of the KPLC story the bacteria was contracted after he spent just a few hours in ankle-deep water crabbing along the Cameron Parish coastline.

The Centers for Disease Control lists these as the symptoms of a Vibrio vulnificus infection:

**Watery diarrhea, often accompanied by stomach cramping, nausea, vomiting, and fever

***For bloodstream infection: fever, chills, dangerously low blood pressure, and blistering skin lesions

***For wound infection, which may spread to the rest of the body: fever, redness, pain, swelling, warmth, discoloration, and discharge (leaking fluids).

Doctors treating Abshire told the Lake Charles television station that the bacteria has shown up in local waters about six weeks earlier than it is normally noted. The bacteria get into the body usually through a break in the skin. That means a small scrape or cut that you might not even notice could become a portal for the bacteria to enter the body.

It should be noted that you might begin your day scrape or cut free but while crabbing or spending anytime in the brackish waters of the Gulf you could sustain a minor cut or scrape so you'll want to be sure to wash those exposed areas thoroughly with soap and water. Doctors also suggest that you monitor any scrapes or cuts should they become painful.

In the case of flesh-eating bacteria, time is of the essence, so if you feel if you have been infected you'll want to see medical attention immediately. Doctors say the symptoms from the bacteria can manifest in just a few hours and death can occur in a matter of days. In the case of Mr Abshire, we are pleased to report, via the KPLC story that he is doing much better and his prognosis for recovery continues to be good.