Shocking Video Captures Float Rider’s Fall During Louisiana Mardi Gras Parade

Crowds that were reveling in Mardi Gras parade celebrations were witness to a scary moment when a float rider took a long, hard fall to the streets below.

The shocking video, posted on Facebook by Michael F. Freehand during Mardi Gras, showed the exact moment a float rider fell from the second deck of a float during a parade in Louisiana, sparking discussions about parade safety. The exact time of the incident isn’t clear from the post, but the video seems to have been shot at a parade in Metairie, LA, judging by the surroundings and police presence. Freehand, from New Orleans, captured the moment as the float was passing by, with riders tossing beads to the crowd.

As the excitement built, beads were flying toward Freehand's camera. Suddenly, the video shows a rider trying to throw a bunch of beads into the crowd, losing balance, and falling off the top deck of the float. The rider hit the ground hard, with nothing to break the fall, shocking everyone watching.

Police quickly came to help the fallen rider; fortunately, someone was able to tell the fallen rider to stay down until he could be checked out properly. Someone from the crowd, possibly in the medical field, ran over to help too. Even as this was happening, the band on the float kept playing, which some people took issue with because it made it hard for first responders to talk to the injured rider and could have confused him more.

The main takeaway from people commenting on the video was how important it is to wear safety harnesses when you’re on a float, especially up high. Riding on a float can be risky, not just from falling off, but also from any sudden stops or accidents.

(WARNING: NSFW VIDEO)

This scary moment has reminded everyone that sometimes, small safety steps can really save lives. Luckily, the rider who fell seems to have been okay in the end, and we all hope they don’t have any serious injuries from the fall. Hopefully, the takeaway here will only make people think more about the importance of safety during Mardi Gras parades.