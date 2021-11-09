Food Distribution Event In Lake Charles This Thursday

Second Harvest Food Bank and Phillips 66 are organizing a food distribution event this Thursday in Lake Charles for SWLA residents.

After two hurricanes, a flood, and an ice storm our area is still trying desperately to recover and get back to whatever normal will be for this area in the future. This will be much needed and appreciated help for struggling families all over SWLA.

Natasha Curley of the Second Harvest Food Bank says:

This event is opened to the public and is part of ongoing efforts to help families still recovering from last year's hurricanes.

They'll be handing out meat, vegetables, produce, canned goods, and some traditional holiday stables like cornbread stuffing, etc.

The Second Harvest Food Bank and Phillips 66 Food Distribution Event:

Where: Lake Charles Civic Center (Southside parking area)

Lake Charles Civic Center (Southside parking area) When: Thursday, November 11

Thursday, November 11 Time: 1:00pm - 3:00pm (while supplies last)

Second Harvest Food Bank