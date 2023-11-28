Former Breaux Bridge Chief of Police Rollie Cantu Charged with Theft of Firearm, Malfeasance in Office

St. Martinville, LA (KPEL News) - Former Breaux Bridge Chief of Police Rollie Cantu has been arrested on charges of malfeasance in office in connection with guns that were missing from evidence in the Louisiana department.

According to St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux, his office began an independent audit of the Breaux Bridge Police Department Evidence Room at the request of the current Breaux Bridge Chief of Police Albert Leblanc. That audit revealed discrepancies and several items were missing.

On August 9, 2023, a criminal investigation began.

Sheriff's deputies recovered twelve guns from Cantu that had been removed from the evidence room during his tenure as Chief of Police from January 2015 through December 2022.

Cantu was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with:

1 Count of Malfeasance in Office

12 Counts of Theft of a Firearm

Following his arrest, Cantu was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the above charges. His bond was set at $110,000.00. The investigation remains ongoing.

Cantu retired in 2022. Albert Leblanc was elected to replace him.

