Get our free mobile app

Former Bossier Parish Sheriff's Deputy Corporal Travis Buckmaster was behind bars today after surrendering himself at the Bossier Maximum Security Facility in Plain Dealing on charges of Malfeasance in Office and Simple Battery.

Buckmaster surrendered himself today related to charges for an incident reported on June 15, 2021. That report said that Corporal Buckmaster had committed battery on an inmate at Bossier Max. Buckmaster was then put on administrative leave while there was an investigation into the incident. During the time Buckmaster was out on leave, he resigned from the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office.

After investigating, BPSO detectives issued a warrant for Buckmaster's arrest. At the time he surrendered today, he was booked on those charges and then released on bond.

Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington issued a statement saying, 'Public trust in how we perform our duties, whether on the streets or in our correctional facilities, is of utmost importance. Upon learning of these allegations, we conducted an immediate and thorough investigation. I am proud of the professionalism our deputies exhibit every day in their interactions with the public and those in our care and custody. We will not accept anything less'

Read More: Celebrities Arrested in Shreveport

Read More: Do You Know Any of These Criminals on Louisiana's Most Wanted List?

Read More: DEATH ROW INMATES FROM NORTHWEST LOUISIANA