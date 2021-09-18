Bossier City Search Warrant Uncovers Child Porn and Meth
Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested a Bossier city man for being in possession child pornographic images.
38 year old Joshua Stapf, of the 5400 block of Barksdale Blvd. was arrested after an investigation by Sheriff’s detectives who received a search warrant for his home. Detectives say during their search they found several child pornographic images on his electronic devices. Also, during the search of the home, detectives found Schedule II (Methamphetamines) which resulted in the arrest of a female at the residence, 32 year old Chelsea Page, of the 300 block of Methodist Camp Road in Minden.
Stapf was interviewed and arrested on three counts of Sexual Abuse Images Involving Children.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information regarding crimes against children is encouraged to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203
60 of the Most Famous Graves in Louisiana
Some of the most famous and recognizable names in America's History are buried right here in Louisiana. Some are natives, some aren't. From war heroes to global icons to musical legends to folk heroes, Louisiana has all kinds of pieces of history in the state. Here are 60 of the most famous and recognizable, including several who may have ties to Shreveport-Bossier that you didn't realize - for instance, did you know the guy that wrote the screenplays for all the Planet of the Apes movies is local? We didn't!
Check out just a small piece of all the history you can visit here in the Bayou State.