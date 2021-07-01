Former Lieutenant Governor Jimmy Fitzmorris Dies

Former Louisiana lieutenant governor Jimmy Fitzmorris, who served two consecutive terms from 1972 to 1980, has died. Governor John Bel Edwards and Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser each announced Fitzmorris's death in separate statements Thursday morning. Fitzmorris was 99 years old.

In addition to serving as the state's number-two constitutional official, Fitzmorris had previously served in the State Senate, where he was senate president, and on the New Orleans City Council.

Fitzmorris was Edwin Edwards's lieutenant governor during his first two terms in office. The World War II veteran declined to seek a third term in office in 1979, instead running for the governorship. Fitzmorris finished in third place in the jungle primary, narrowly missed the runoff by about 2,500 votes. He ran to regain the lieutenant governor's seat in 1983, but he lost that race to Bobby Freeman.

Fitzmorris also ran for New Orleans mayor twice. In 1965, he lost to incumbent mayor Vic Schiro by approximately 3,000 votes. In 1969, Fitmorris finished won the first round of the Democratic Party primary. In the Democratic runoff, Fitmorris lost to the election's eventual winner, Moon Landrieu, by fewer than 13,000 votes.

Louisiana state officials and others who worked in or around the state capitol during Fitzmorris's time in politics are posting tributes to him online.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

