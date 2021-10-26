Former Louisiana Sheriff Goes on Trial on Rape Charges

A former Louisiana sheriff is on trial on rape charges. Jack Strain, the long-time sheriff in St. Tammany Parish just north of New Orleans is accused of sexually abusing several juveniles. This assaults allegedly happened both before and during his 20 years as sheriff. Some of the accusations go back to the 1970’s.

Jury selection kicked off Monday and that is expected to take a couple of days. The arrest of Strain shocked the community where Strain was elected five times to be the top law enforcer in that region. Strain as arrested in 2019.

Strain Faces a Long List of Charges

Several witnesses are expected to step up and describe Strain’s suspected criminal behavior. The 58-year-old Strain was indicted a couple of years ago on two counts of aggravated incest, four counts of aggravated rape and other counts of sexual battery and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

All judges in the St. Tammany Parish community recused themselves from this case and a retired judge from LaFourche Parish, Bruce Simpson has stepped in to hear the case.

This trial is expected to take a couple of weeks. Strain could face life in prison if he is found guilty on aggravated rape charges.

Strain Has Another Legal Hurdle Ahead

This is not the only legal battle ahead for Strain. He is also facing federal charges for allegedly being involved in a kickback scheme dealing with contracts he is accused of giving to his buddies. He is expected to go on trial in federal court in December on these charges.