Former LSU Student Identified as Shooter at UNC Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (KPEL News) -The University of North Carolina is under lockdown after a suspect opened fire on campus. The person of interest, according to media reports, is a current graduate student at the university but has ties to Louisiana.

Tailei Qi, the UNC graduate student, was identified as a person of interest by UNC police. According to WRAL in Raliegh, he is also listed on a UNC website as having previously attended Louisiana State University and Wuhan University.

Police initially released a photo of Qi, but did not identify him. However, multiple media outlets are reporting his name.

Qi is part of the Applied Physical Science program at UNC, which is described on its site as a program that "lives in the collaborative space between science and engineering, combining knowledge and discovery with an engineering mindset, team-based science, and entrepreneurship to address real-world problems."

He previously studied at Louisiana State University in the Material Science program. He also attended Wuhan University, where he studied physics Physics.

UNC went under lockdown after the school alerted students to an "Armed, dangerous person on or near campus." According to reports, an armed person was inside a university building and shots were fired.

The university is still under shelter-in-place measures and students have not been released to families or allowed to leave for safety reasons. Police are still searching the campus for Qi.

The university was just a week into the school year when the shooting occurred.

