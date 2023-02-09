NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - A fatal shooting that happened in a Breaux Bridge home during the holidays nearly a decade ago has finally come to a conclusion.

Chrystal Clues was a former lieutenant in the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office. On December 29, 2013, she shot her husband, 34-year-old Kendall Alexander, to death. Clues claimed her husband had attacked her and that she shot him in self-defense but investigators say they discovered three things that led to a Second Degree Murder charge against her:

Alexander had gotten off the phone immediately before he was shot

There were no signs of a struggle in the apartment

Alexander was shot at least six times in the back

Clues was indicted on June 28, 2014. She later pled guilty to manslaughter but there was a long delay in sentencing because of litigation.

Then, on Wednesday, February 8th, "justice was done" for Alexander's family and Clues was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

The road was long but Kendall Alexander’s family has been unwavering in their commitment to seeing that justice was done in this case," stated 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhé. "I also appreciate Judge (Keith R.J.) Comeaux hearing the evidence and reaching a fair and just sentence.

The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab did handle scientific analysis in the case.

Assistant District Attorneys W. Claire Howington and Brady Holtzclaw prosecuted the sentencing.

List of Homicides and Deaths in Acadiana for 2023 Whether you pay attention to the news each day or just sporadically check in every once in a while, I think you will agree that we are often reading about homicides and deaths around Acadiana. 2023 seems to be showing that Acadiana will have a busy year when it comes to homicides, fatal crashes, and pedestrian deaths.

5 "Based on a True Story" Movies About Ark-La-Tex Murders These movies are either based on murders that took place in the Ark-La-Tex, or are based on people from the Ark-La-Tex area.