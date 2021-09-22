Four Ft. Polk Soldiers Arrested in Gang-Related Shooting

(DeRidder, La.) The DeRidder Police Department and Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office have issued a joint statement reporting the arrest of four Fort Polk soldiers who were involved in a gang-related shooting in Beaureguard Parish before midnight on Monday.

The statement says Travis M. Williams, 19, Joshua D. Gallaway IV, 24, Trevian J. Cherry, 23, and Quazier T. Watterson, 19, were all arrested in a gang-related shooting north of Lake Charles in DeRidder.

...Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Attempted Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Illegal Use of Weapons or Ther Dangerous Instrumentalities, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property. -Sheriff Mark Herford and Chief Craig Richard

No one was hit by the gunfire, however, "one person was injured from escaping the gunfire through a window and was taken to the hospital for treatment of cuts from broken glass."

According to officials, five weapons, as well as spent shell casings, were found at the scene.

All four men were booked into the Vernon Parish Jail, pending transportation to the Beauregard Parish Jail.