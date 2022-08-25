Rabid Fox Attacks Woman in New York (VIDEO)

We hear the term "sly like a fox" all the time and, after seeing this clip, we know that it holds true.

A woman in Ithaca, New York, was in her yard, minding her own business, when one of those sly, sneaky foxes comes out of nowhere, and WHAM!

The video was taken, according to the date stamp, on July 25 of 2022.

At the beginning of the video, you see the woman standing in (what we assume to be) her own yard. The fox approaches her from the rear.

As the fox gets closer, the woman was still in her own world, totally oblivious to the approaching animal. In this picture, she seems to be on her phone.

The fox is almost on her, and she is still clueless.

And then, it attacks. And she was caught totally off guard. When the fox attacks, it appears to first attack about mid-calf.

Within a second or two of the fox first attacking, the woman gets in a kick and is able to kick it away from her - if only for a moment.

The fix comes right back and attacks again, this time grabbing her by the wrist, or maybe the fox had latched on to her sleeve.

After a few spins, she is able to sling the fox away, but it didn't stay away for long.

This time, on its way back to her, she got in another good kick, sending the fox flying for a few feet.

This is about the time that a man comes running with a stick in an attempt to help the woman fend off the fox.

She was still defending herself fairly well as the man ran up, getting in a few licks on the fox

Though the man was at the ready with his stick, it wasn't needed. The woman contacted with a perfectly-placed kick to the side of the fox's head which, I would assume, made it see stars.

That final kick, and maybe the addition of a human with a stick to the mix, finally sent the fox on its way.

So how is the lady doing how? And how is the fox? Well, one is doing much better than the other.

The woman was treated at a hospital and is doing very well.

The fox attacked someone else in the neighborhood and was, eventually, trapped. Once trapped, it tested positive for rabies and was euthanized.

Check out the original video from Youtube.

I guess that this is one of those crazy moments that your relatives wouldn't believe if you told them it happened to you. This lady now has a video that will be in the family for a while.

