Report: Sean Payton Joining FOX as NFL Analyst—Could Drew Brees Be Tagging Along?

It's official. Sean Payton will not be coaching in 2022.

According to a report from Pro Football Talk, Sean Payton has accepted a job with FOX.

In addition to working in the studio with FOX through the 2022 season, the former Super Bowl XLIV-winning coach will join the FOX NFL Sunday team on days when Jimmy Johnson is off.

It was reported that Sean Payton also had an offer from Amazon.

There were rumors that Sean Payton could have teamed up with Tom Brady in Miami as a head coach before the Brian Flores lawsuit spoiled any possibility of that coming to fruition.

Just last week, the former Saints head coach was linked to a former division rival as the Carolina Panthers were supposedly looking to put him on the sideline as a play-caller—an offer that reportedly stands into next season as well.

Then there is the Dallas Cowboys rumor that lives on in perpetuity. Speaking of rumors, there is already speculation that reports of Drew Brees' alleged exit from NBC could reunite the former Saints coach and QB at FOX.

We'll revisit that after next season because for now, Sean Payton will be on your TV in 2022.