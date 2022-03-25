Fox News Confuses Readers by Sharing Photo of Bikini Clad Woman

The outlet Fox News has confused some of their readers after sharing a photo of a woman in a bikini with no context. While the woman appears to be on Spring Break, many commenters on social media are expressing their opinions on why the photo was shared.

Let's be frank - just about every news outlet has a social media page that gets littered with all sorts of comments. For a major outlet like Fox News, their activity online gets plenty of attention and feedback on a consistent basis.

But a recent post from the outlet has left its commenters highly confused.

gpointstudio/ThinkStock gpointstudio/ThinkStock loading...

Before we go any deeper, just check out the post for yourself via Fox News on Facebook below.

The photo has no caption. No context. Nothing other than a series oh photos surrounding this post that seem to depict things happening on Spring Break. But this photo in particular has gotten far more attention than any others shared by Fox News.

Why Fox chose to share this photo with no caption or context is unclear, just as many on social media are pointing out.

See reactions to the post via comments from Facebook below.

Clearly, folks are confused. But, Fox News has let the imagination of their readers run wild as no explanation has been made for the post.

What do you make of the post? Let us know!