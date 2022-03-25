Fox News Confuses Readers by Sharing Photo of Bikini Clad Woman

Fox News Confuses Readers by Sharing Photo of Bikini Clad Woman

Alex Wong

The outlet Fox News has confused some of their readers after sharing a photo of a woman in a bikini with no context. While the woman appears to be on Spring Break, many commenters on social media are expressing their opinions on why the photo was shared.

Alex Wong
loading...

Let's be frank - just about every news outlet has a social media page that gets littered with all sorts of comments. For a major outlet like Fox News, their activity online gets plenty of attention and feedback on a consistent basis.

But a recent post from the outlet has left its commenters highly confused.

gpointstudio/ThinkStock
loading...

Before we go any deeper, just check out the post for yourself via Fox News on Facebook below.

The photo has no caption. No context. Nothing other than a series oh photos surrounding this post that seem to depict things happening on Spring Break. But this photo in particular has gotten far more attention than any others shared by Fox News.

Why Fox chose to share this photo with no caption or context is unclear, just as many on social media are pointing out.

See reactions to the post via comments from Facebook below.

loading...
loading...
loading...
loading...
loading...
loading...
loading...
loading...
loading...
loading...
loading...

Clearly, folks are confused. But, Fox News has let the imagination of their readers run wild as no explanation has been made for the post.

What do you make of the post? Let us know!

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America

Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.
Filed Under: fox news
Categories: National News, Photos, Weird News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top