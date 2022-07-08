Franklin Police Need Help Finding a Teenager

A teenager has been missing from her home since Thursday, July 7.

Franklin Police Department Police Chief Morris Beverly says 15-year-old Alayshia Washington was reported missing by one of her parents.

She is described by officials as a black femal who stands around five feet, seven inches tall.

The young girl is said to weight around 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen Thursday morning between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

If you see her, or have any information about her, you are asked to call the Franklin Police Department at 337-828-1716.

