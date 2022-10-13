Franklin Teenager Busted for Shooting Up a House and a Car

A 15-year-old teenager has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, October 1.

Franklin Police Department Chief Morris Beverly says that around 12:45 that Saturday morning someone started firing shots. Those shots ended up in a house and vehicle. He says no one was injured.

He says that as the investigation unfolded they determined a 15-year-old juvenile was the person they believe is responsible for these shots being fired.

The shooting happened in the area of Iberia and Oakdale Street.

A 15-year-old juvenile has been arrested in connection with the case.

The juvenile was arrested on Wednesday, October 12.

What Has the Juvenile Been Charged with in Connection to the Case?

According to Chief Morris, the charges are as follows:

18 Counts of Attempted Second-Degree Murder

Illegal Possession of a Handgun by a Juvenile

Illegal Use of a Weapon

Chief Beverly says he was arrested, but this person may not be the only person to be arrested in connection to this case.

The investigation continues.

