Lafayette Police Make Huge Drug Bust During Traffic Stop

The Lafayette Police Department made a huge drug bust after they pulled a vehicle over in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

A vehicle was pulled over by police on Ambassador Caffery for improper lane usage, and shortly after the vehicle was pulled over, police searched the vehicle.

It was then that Lafayette Police found 42 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of the vehicle.

As you can see in the photo here, there was so much marijuana confiscated during this traffic stop, it covered the hood and windshield of a Lafayette police unit.

The three people who occupied the car were arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

According to Lafayette Police, the following suspects were arrested after this traffic stop:

"Devonte Jamal Francois (23) of Breaux Bridge, LA. on one count of possession with intent to distribute a schedule I and resisting an officer, Kevin Joseph Batiste Jr. (23) on one count of possession with intent to distribute a schedule I and improper lane usage, and Dandre Terrell Charles (28) on one count of possession with intent to distribute a schedule I."