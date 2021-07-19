This is so good.

A disgruntled employee with Frito-Lay talked about his working conditions on local television and now that interview has gone viral.

Dan Negrete and other employees with Frito-Lay in Topeka, Kansas recently went on strike, and he explains why he decided to walk out on his employer.

YouTube via The Real Spark

The union worker explains how strenuous the hours are and even resorts to a little comedy by using characters on some of the brand's products.

As for his future, Negrete says that he has had enough of Frito-Lay and plans to pursue job opportunities at Lowes.

He was so upset during this interview he ended it by taking his frustrations out on those there to interview him.