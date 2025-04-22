Wild Video Shows Texas Man Swinging From High-Rise Construction Crane

AUSTIN (KPEL) - Hopefully, the man captured on video swinging from an incredibly tall construction crane wasn't afraid of heights.

On average, construction tower cranes are around 300 feet tall, but can be anywhere from 800 to 1,000 feet tall depending on the size of the tower.

The Republic Building in Austin, Texas, is 710 feet tall and is currently under construction, but that didn't stop one individual from getting a free adrenaline rush.

Oh, did we mention it is the tallest tower in downtown Austin to date?

Jack Zimmermann, FOX 7 Austin Jack Zimmermann, FOX 7 Austin loading...

Wild Video Shows Texas Man Swinging From Construction Crane

Imagine taking a stroll through downtown Austin when you happen to look up and see someone having the time of his life swinging from a construction tower crane like he's on a school playground or a rope swing.

He appeared to be holding a selfie stick. "I want to know how he got up there. I mean, did you see the selfie poll too? I want to see his perspective," Sydney Lee told FOX 7.

This is one heck of a rope swing, considering that he appears to be suspended hundreds of feet in the air. While authorities have not specified how many feet up he was in the video, he's certainly higher up than any carnival ride we have ever seen.

Texas Police Respond to an Unusual Welfare Check

On Sunday, officers with the Austin Police Department responded to a welfare check in the 400 Block of Guadalupe Street.

According to FOX 7, the caller described what appeared to be a person hanging from a crane at the top of a building in the downtown area.

When officers arrived on Sunday around 10 a.m., they evacuated the area for everyone's safety and reported seeing a person rappelling from the end of the crane that was attached to the top of a high-rise building.

Person Swinging From Texas Tower Crane Remains Unidentified

Texas authorities say this is an ongoing investigation, and the individual seen swinging from the high-rise building has not been identified, and no arrests have been made.

Details regarding whether the individual accidentally or intentionally chose to swing from the tower crane are unconfirmed at this time. The selfie stick the man appeared to be holding and using to film himself leads viewers to believe this was a possible stunt for social media.

However, the individual is believed to have made it to the ground after witnesses say they saw him use the crane's internal ladder and was headed down toward the ground.

According to the Police, there were two individuals spotted.

Austin Police did not provide further details on how the two individuals managed to get away, especially since the area surrounding the building was evacuated.

Watch Man Swing From High-Rise Construction Crane

Multiple videos have gone viral online, including one that was recorded by Jack Zimmermann, who was in a high-rise across from the Republic, where a man was seen swinging from the construction tower crane.

