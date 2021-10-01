Fun Things to do in Louisiana This Weekend

Fall has finally arrived, and temperatures dropping is making us want to get outside and have some fun! It might last for just a little while, but we'll take it.

And yes, there are going to be a few things that won't go on as planned due to ongoing concerns with the pandemic. But we are ready for some fun in our beautiful state this weekend. We can always find something to love, even if it means a short road trip.

Our wonderful Louisiana Department of Tourism always has great resources for whatever it is you want to experience in our state, and they have a fun list of things going on this weekend. I've added in a few of my own favorites as well, so get out and enjoy yourself this weekend, fellow Louisianians.

Shadows on the Teche Fall Arts and Crafts Show. *** UPDATE*** This event has been moved to Saturday, October 9, according to a press release sent out today by Iberia Parish Travel. It was originally set for Saturday, October 2 from 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM. It takes place on the grounds of the beautiful antebellum home at 317 E. Main Street in New Iberia. Over 100 vendors from around Louisiana will display and sell their original work. A variety of hand-crafted products will be available for sale, as well as desserts, food, and beverages. A beautiful setting and a great way to support local and regional artists and artisans.



Breaux Bridge Citywide Garage Sale and Outdoor Flea Market. Saturday October 2 and Sunday October 3 from 9:00 AM until 4:00 PM. This 15th annual community event is an opportunity for local businesses and vendors to showcase the unique culture and heritage of Breaux Bridge, and provide visitors with a chance to grab some real bargains before the start of the holiday season. Shop 'til you drop, y'all.

Delcambre Seafood and Farmers Market, Saturday, October 2 from 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM. Head to Bayou Carlin Cove at 605 S. Railroad St. for one of the top rated farmers markets in the United States. Over 50 local vendors with handcrafted items, fresh seafood, live music from Matt Gary, and fresh produce. And it's all right on the beautiful waters of the Delcambre Canal. This month they are celebrating the World Championship Gumbo Cook-Off in New Iberia, so expect to pick up some amazing gumbo to take home from the market.

Socially Distanced Sugarfest, Sunday October 3 from 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM at the West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 North Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen. A celebration of our Louisiana culture with great local food and beverages, arts and crafts vendors, and a lineup of great live music. Some of the demonstrations include praline candy making, blacksmithing, bousillage making, wood working with antique hand tools, spinning and weaving. Free and open to the public.