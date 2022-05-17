Gas Prices Set New Record in Louisiana Once Again

Two months ago, gas prices in Louisiana broke a 14-year record when the statewide average hit $4.04 a gallon. That was about 3 cents higher than the previous record set in 2008 when the price last reached the $4 mark. Gas prices then continued to break that record as the statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline climbed to $4.16. According to AAA, gas prices jumped at least 90 cents in about a month's time.

Now, we are back in record-breaking territory once again as today (May 17th) the statewide average sits at $4.19 a gallon. The average price for diesel - which sometimes gets overlooked because it's not the gas of choice for most drivers - now sits at $5.21 a gallon in the Bayou State. That is about $2.33 a gallon more than this time last year.

“It’s almost a $1.50 a gallon more than this time last year and there’s no doubt that families are feeling the pinch,” said AAA fuel analyst Don Redman to Louisiana Radio Network in reference to the new record for regular gasoline prices. “There’s no doubt that (the price of diesel gas) is going to push prices for every commodity higher.”

While we usually concentrate on regular gas prices, it's important to note the price of diesel's affect on the economy. The price to transports goods to grocery stores and retail stores - just to name a few - goes up with the skyrocketing gas prices. Consumers can expect those increased prices to get passed down to them as they are driving to the store buying more expensive gasoline.

With Memorial Day Weekend and the Summer coming up, people generally travel more during that time period. Will this impact people's vacations, mainly how far will they travel?

GM Financial offers some great tips on making your vehicle more fuel efficient.

Clear out the extra clutter Limit idling Keep your speed steady and within the speed limit Perform regular maintenance Check Tire Pressure (So You Can Also Avoid a Flat Like the One Pictured Below)

Jeff Landry Says He Has The Answer To High Gas Prices

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is challenging President Joe Biden to drill more in the U.S. and return America to energy independence.

He says this one item will help lower gas prices:

Yes, a drillbit. As you can tell, the message is delivered a little bit tongue-in-cheek but Landry maintains the legitimacy of the drillbit in helping the people in the U.S.

When you put this bit in the ground here in America, you reduce the cost of energy, you make us more secure, you build a bigger, stronger, better middle class, and you take the burden off of the poor. So, why don't you help us lower the gasoline prices and utilites by allowing Americans and Louisianians to use this tool more often.

No word yet on whether President Biden will take AG Landry's advice.

