What's better than getting a great meal at one of Lafayette's wonderful restaurants?

Winning a trip to Nashville for eating a great meal at one of Lafayette wonderful restaurants!

You have a chance to do that by taking part thanks to the EatLafayette Digital Passport mobile app.

More than 100 Lafayette-area restaurants are taking part in the EatLafayette program this year. Those businesses are offering discounts and other specials on food and drinks to encourage Acadiana residents to eat out and support the local restaurant industry. In addition, they're giving you a chance to win a three-night vacation to Nashville. The prize includes hotel accommodations and airfare.

Keep in mind, the EatLafayette Digital Passport is NOT an app you download. It's an app you must access through your phone's web browser. When you arrive at the restaurant, open the app. Then check for the specials going on at that restaurant, check into that restaurant, and enjoy the food. Once you check in, you'll also be registered to win the trip.

This week, we visited Café Lola on Coolidge Boulevard in the Oil Center. Owner Kevin Landry and his crew whipped up some of their customers' favorite menu items for us to sample.

Crab Cake

Courtesy: Lance LeBlanc

The crab cake is one of the appetizers on Café Lola's menu. It's lightly battered and friend to perfection and served with grilled shrimp and tartar sauce on a bed of lettuce. If you like crab cakes, this is one you'll love. It's big enough to be a meal on its own or to be shared with another person before enjoying your entrée.

Cobb Salad

Courtesy: Lance LeBlanc

If you want something light yet filling for lunch, Café Lola's Cobb Salad is what you need. It comes chock full of grilled chicken and avocado on a bed of mixed greens. Like the crab cake, this item is big enough to satisfy a large appetite or to be shared among two people. If you want to be greedy (and we wouldn't blame you), it's big enough to leave you with leftovers.

The TLC with a side Caesar Salad

Courtesy: Lance LeBlanc

You won't be chasing waterfalls with the TLC. You'll be enjoying a great taste combination of turkey, provolone, avocado, cucumbers, sprouts, tomato, and ranch dressing on squaw bread. The Caesar salad is one of several side menu options you can get with your sandwich order at Café Lola. Other options include fresh fruit, a brownie, and our next offering.

Chips and Salsa and Guacamole

Courtesy: Lance LeBlanc

If you love chips and salsa, you absolutely must head over to Café Lola and their salsa and guacamole. Theirs is among the tastiest in all of Acadiana. In fact, you'll love it so much you'll need an extra helping of both. As we mentioned, you can get chips and salsa and/or guacamole as a side order to your entrée. You can also order it as an appetizer.

Grilled Shrimp Wrap

Courtesy: Lance LeBlanc

This is one of the heavier entrée items on the menu, so if you have a large appetite at lunch, this is a great option for you. You can order the wrap with either grilled or fried shrimp. Either way, your taste buds are in for a treat. If you're feeling generous, you can order a tray of shrimp wraps for your coworkers or your friends.

Sandwich Trays

Courtesy: Lance LeBlanc

If you want to cater lunch for your office, or if you're feeling gluttonous, you can order a sandwich tray from Café Lola. Give Kevin and his crew a call at 337-235-4566 or order online at cafelolalafayette.com to cater your next office event or lunch party.

GET TO AN EATLAFAYETTE RESTAURANT TODAY

There are over 100 local restaurants participating in the EatLafayette campaign; take your family, your special someone, or yourself out for a great meal today!

