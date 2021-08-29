Live Official Information for SE Louisiana Residents 24/7

With so many websites and social media sites, it can be overwhelming trying to keep up with Hurricane Ida and in her aftermath. Reporters in the New Orleans metro and surrounding areas have set up a way for Louisiana residents to get real-time information as it happens. Live parish by parish updates, all the information to keep you updated and informed.

For people of southeast Louisiana who have evacuated and sit in hotel rooms around the southern U.S. watching television and trying to keep up with social media to find out how their homes and businesses are fairing Hurricane Ida, it can be stressful and extremely nerve-racking.

NOLA.com is promoting a way to receive simple live parish-by-parish information for those who live and work in New Orleans and surrounding areas. Get live parish-by-parish updates from anywhere in the world.