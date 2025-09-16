LOUISIANA (KPEL) — A popular boxed mac and cheese brand has issued a recall for certain products that pose a serious allergy risk for some consumers.

Get our free mobile app

Mac and Cheese Recall

Louisiana residents are being urged to check their pantries for Goodles pasta products after some boxes contain undeclared milk and or cashews and were distributed across Louisiana and nationwide.

Read More: Louisiana Parents Warned About Benadryl TikTok Trend

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the following products have been recalled by Gooder Foods, Inc:

Goodles Vegan is Believin' - Plant-based White Cheddar with Spirals (5 lots produced between April 7–15, 2025, UPC 850031990074, best-by dates July 7–11, 2026).

Goodles Here Comes Truffle - Creamy Truffle flavored Cheddar and Shells (3 lots produced between April 7–15, 2025, UPC 850031990159, best-by dates July 11–15, 2026).

These products were distributed between April 29th and August 5th to most major grocery store chains such as Target and Walmart.

Why the Recall Was Issued

The items listed in this recall did not list that they contained milk or cashews, which poses a health risk for consumers who have dairy or nut allergies. Six allergic reactions have been reported by consumers who ate Here Comes Truffle, and two by those who ate Vegan is Believin', according to the FDA.

Anyone concerned about an allergic reaction due to the recalled products should contact their health provider immediately.

Consumers are advised not to eat the recalled products, but instead return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

For more information on the Goodles recall, visit the FDA Website.