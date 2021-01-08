In our modest home, my wife and I share two walk-in closets in our primary bedroom suite. I say share but that's not really accurate. Jill has one entire closet dedicated to shoes, boots, belts, and her performance outfits (she's a musician). The other closet contains her day-to-day clothing and special event togs. In that closet, I have three cubby holes for my t-shirts, shorts, socks, and underwear.

Still, my lovely bride complains there is not enough closet space. Well, since I can't afford to add on to the house again, I decided to see if there wasn't a storage solution that I could find online.

As luck would have it, I stumble across this device, it's called the Shoe Slotz Space Saver. That's it pictured above. This simple device satisfies all of my wife's shoe storage needs. It allows for both shoes to be stored without being crushed. And at least one of the shoes is completely visible so when you're browsing the closet for footwear, you don't have to dig through other shoes and boots like you might following a" BOGO sale" at Payless.

The device is designed so one shoe sits on top and the other tucks in neatly underneath. So, in closet logistics, you're increasing your storage space for shoes by 100%. Imagine being able to fit 100 pairs of shoes into a space designed to hold 50 pairs of shoes.

Not only would such a device increase your shoe storage, but it will also tidy up your shoe shelves as well. I think it's a win-win for all concerned. The only drawback is being able to afford enough Shoe Slotz Space Savers to completely handle my wife's current inventory.

Currently, a set of six Shoe Slotz Space Savers will set you back a little over $16 bucks. I figure we would need to spend about $200 bucks just to handle one side of one closet. But still, that's cheaper than doing new construction...again.