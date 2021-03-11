Governor Declares Day of Remberance and Prayer for COVID Victims

The harsh reality of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic came full circle this week, as we observed the one-year anniversary of America's lockdown. It is/was a sobering reminder that even though we are seeing light at the end of the tunnel, we are still not there yet. Every day we are seeing more and more progress, so if we can just hang on, hopefully, things will get back to "normal" soon.

Governor John Bel Edwards has issued an official proclamation this week and declared Sunday, March 14 as an official day of prayer and remembrance for those who have died in Louisiana from COVID-19 in the first year of the pandemic. Louisiana experienced its first death from this horrible virus on March 9, 2020, and since then 9,812 people have died from COVID-19 in Louisiana. A terrible, terrible toll.

Part of the statement from the Governor's Office stated “Sunday marks a year since the first confirmed COVID-19 death in Louisiana, and, sadly, there are thousands of empty seats at churches, Sunday dinners, family celebrations, homes, businesses, and schools all across our state. As we mourn, I am calling on all Louisianans to join me and Donna on Sunday for a moment of prayer or remembrance for those we have lost and their families and friends who need our support now more than ever."

Now that we have three different vaccines available to American citizens, we are praying that things will get better for our fellow citizens in 2021. Y'all be careful out there.