HAMMOND, LA (KPEL) — After months of investigating, involving multiple law enforcement agencies, a Ponchatoula man has been arrested after being accused of distributing a new form of fentanyl referred to as 'green fentanyl'.

Last month, Louisiana authorities issued a warning specifically related to the growing number of overdoses involving this deadly drug in South Louisiana.

According to the Hammond Police Department, they collaborated with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, DEA, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Ponchatula Police Department during this months-long investigation.

37-year-old Roy Metz was arrested on Wednesday and recovered 35 grams of fentanyl, which authorities say he tossed out of a stolen off-road vehicle during the pursuit. They also found cash and a loaded handgun in possession.

Now Metz has been booked into the Hammond City Jail and faces multiple narcotics-related charges.

Authorities stress that fentanyl is consistently found in other drugs, such as cocaine and counterfeit pills, without the consumer's knowledge.

“Fentanyl is a very deadly drug being laced into several other narcotics,” Hammond Police said in a statement. “We will continue to work diligently with our partners to investigate and arrest drug traffickers and dealers in our area.”

What is Green Fentanyl?

According to authorities, green fentanyl is a highly potent synthetic opioid that differs from traditional fentanyl with its distinct green coloring and chalky or gel-like texture.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration warns that fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin—and as little as two grains of salt can be enough to cause a fatal overdose.

