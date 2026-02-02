LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Statewide syndicated host Moon Griffon is getting more time to cover state and national news in two of Louisiana's biggest markets, starting Monday.

Talk 107.3 in Baton Rouge announced that Griffon will be getting a third hour amid a change in their lineup. Guaranty Media in Baton Rouge made the announcement in late January.

“It’s an honor to be on Talk 107.3 in Baton Rouge,” Griffon said in a statement. “I’m very humbled to be part of Guaranty Media. We are so excited about adding the third hour. I’ve been broadcasting for 3 hours for the last three years."

"Baton Rouge here we go," Griffon added. "Come join the fun now from 9-12 AM after Brian Haldane.”

WGSO in New Orleans, which added Griffon's show to its lineup in May 2024, is also extending the show to noon.

Three Hours of Moon Griffon

Griffon has been doing a third, local hour on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL for several years. The expansion in Baton Rouge and New Orleans means more coverage of state politics, local issues, and national topics. Everything that has made Griffon one of the most influential conservative voices in Louisiana will be offered for a third hour in the biggest markets in the state.

Griffon regularly features high-profile guests from around the state, including Gov. Jeff Landry, Treasurer John Fleming, and Attorney General Liz Murrill. He also frequently interviews U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson and has previously interviewed President Donald Trump.

The Moon Griffon Show has been a staple of Louisiana's talk radio industry for decades, and now appears in every major market in the state—some now for three hours.

The Moon Griffon Show airs every weekday from 9-11 a.m. across the state, and now 9 a.m. to noon in Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans.