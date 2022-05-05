Teens in New Orleans Can Now Get Guaranteed Income

A new guaranteed income program in New Orleans is now offering money to teenagers and I am not sure I understand why this demographic was selected by the leaders of our state's largest city.

Will This Be a Waste of Money?

getty images getty images loading...

But the Mayors for a Guaranteed Program in New Orleans has just kicked off and the program will give cash payments to 125 people between the ages of 16-24, who are not working OR in school. Those selected for the program will get monthly payments of $350 dollars for 10 months. But when you think about this demographic you have to think how responsible are they with money? Will they use the cash wisely? I have serious doubts about that. Mayor LaToya Cantrell's Office of Youth and Families has announced the launch of the program through a $500,000 grant from Mayors for a Guaranteed Income.

Mayor Cantrell has said she wants to find ways to support at risk youth. She hopes these payments will help connect these young people back to the work force or school. Shreveport also participates in the guaranteed income program, but those getting the cash in our area are single parents with an income below 120% of the Federal Poverty Level. These folks also have to be the caregiver of a school aged child.

Mayor Adrian Perkins has said:

Too many Americans live with economic insecurities--whether it be the inequities exposed by COVID-19 or the alarming pace that automation is replacing high-paying jobs and displacing traditional workers. We need an economy that works for everyone, and that’s why I support studies and pilot programs for a guaranteed income.

Just over 100 folks have been chosen to participate in the pilot program in Shreveport. They are getting $660 dollars a month for a year. The money to fund the program is coming from $500,000 dollars from private dollars. But the Caddo Parish Commission has also kicked in $432,000 for matching funds. The United Way is managing this program.

Metro Areas Taking The Most Jobs From Shreveport The data collection website Stacker.com compiled US labor data from the Census Bureau "Jobs to Jobs Flow" metrics to find what metro areas are taking the most employees from the Shreveport area.