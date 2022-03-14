A Louisiana woman suffered a brutal arrest this past Thursday, March 10, 2022, by the Bastrop Police Department.

A video posted on social media shows 58-year-old Patrice D. Ukeju of Bastrop being dragged down the street by a Bastrop Police officer.

Arrest records show that Ukeju was being arrested for trespassing and resisting an officer.

In the video, you can see the woman being dragged by her arms by the officer towards a patrol unit. While this was happening, her pants and undergarments appear to be pulled down to her ankles.

The woman's mother, Monzella Dorsey, told local TV station KNOE that her daughter suffers from mental illness.

Bastrop Police Chief DeWayne Reed confirmed that the arresting officer is Captain Gerald Givens. He also said that Givens has been placed on administrative leave and an investigation has been launched.

Dorsey says that her family has contacted Louisiana State Police and will reach out to an attorney.

The post below shows some of the incident captured on video (with the victim blurred out).