According to authorities in Hammond, the police department is currently investigating two separate thefts at an Ulta Beauty store. The two incidents resulted in over $3,000 in combined losses for the store and authorities are looking to identify the suspects.

According to the report from the Hammond Police Department, the two incidents of theft happened within a 20 minute time frame of each other. The report says that anyone who is able to provide information on the suspects may be eligible for a cash reward.

The first theft involved a suspect described as having curly, long hair with tattoos on both hands. The individual was wearing blue scrubs at the time and allegedly filled a bag with $2,927 worth of men's and women's fragrances. The suspect fled the area in a black Honda sedan per reports.

The second theft involved a suspect described as wearing a pink and tan leopard print head rag, along with a red mask and black t-shirt. Another individual was allegedly involved in this theft, described as a female wearing a white shirt. These individuals allegedly filled a bag with $783 worth of men's and women's fragrances and left the store. The suspects were seen entering a black Honda SUV before leaving the area.

Those with information are directed to contact the Hammond Police Department.

