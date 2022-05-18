UPDATE: Endangered/Missing Child Has Been Found Safe

UPDATE:

Louisiana State Police officials say the child has been found, and he is safe.

ORIGINAL:

Louisiana State Police officials are issuing an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for an 8-year-old child who is thought to be with his uncle. Officials say they do believe this child is in imminent danger.

According to officials with Hammond Police Department where 8-year-old Chaz Wilson is from, the boy left his home at around 8 o'clock Tuesday morning.

State Police officials say that Chaz is thought to be with his 41-year-old uncle Marlin Enrique Wilson.

As far as why they suspect the child is in danger with his uncle, has not been made clear.

They are asking for people to look for Chaz and the child's uncle who drives a 2013 white Kia Soul which has a temporary license tag. The number on the tag is 19927969.

If you think you see this child or his uncle, please call 911 or the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5700.

The little boy is described by officials as a black male who stands about four feet, four inches tall. He was last seen dressed in a blue and black shirt. He was wearing red shorts as well.

The little boy has brown eyes and black hair.

The uncle is described as a black male who stands around five feet, seven inches tall. He is said to weigh around 200 pounds. The 41-year-old has brown eyes and hair.

The uncle was dressed in a pair of black shorts with a black Saints jersey.

Police would like to question Marlin Wilson in connection to the child's disappearance.