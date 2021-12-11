Hank Williams Jr. Coming Back To Lake Charles Next Year

The man, the myth, the legend Hank Williams Jr. is coming back to Lake Charles next year! That's right, the man they called Bocephus is coming back in concert here in the lake area in 2022.

Did you know that Hank Williams Jr's real name is Randall Hank Williams? The 72-year-old country legend is still at it touring all over the country and he is scheduled to make a stop here in Lake Charles in July of 2022.

Hank Williams Jr On ESPN (Getty Images)

Hank Jr. is the son of the legendary country crooner Hank Williams. Hank Jr has been in the country music scene since 1964 and honestly, he had no choice being the son of a legend.

Hank Jr. has so many iconic country songs to his credit like Blues Man, Country Boy Can Survive, Born To Boogie, Dinosaur, Family Tradition, and the list goes on and on and on.

For 22 years, you may remember that Hank Williams Jr and his song All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight which was changed to All My Rowdy Friends Are Here on Monday Night was the theme song to the opening of Monday Night Football from 1989 through 2011.

Hank Jr will stop in Lake Charles on Friday, July 8th, 2022 at the Golden Nugget Casino in Lake Charles. He will be performing live at the Grand Event Center starting at 8:30 pm that night.