Louisiana, Texas About to See Most Massive and Brightest Full Moon of 2025

(KPEL-FM) - The upcoming October full moon in 2025 is going to be a pretty special one. This massive full moon is actually a rare combination of a Harvest Moon and a Hunter's Moon, known as a Harvest Supermoon.

Call it what you want, but all reports say it's going to be the biggest full moon of 2025.

Here's when and what to expect in Louisiana and Texas...

October Harvest Supermoon 2025

Normally, a Harvest Moon happens in September, but this year it's happening in October.

The Hunter's Moon, farmers and hunters relied on this moon’s brightness to finish harvesting and prepare food for winter.

In 2025, the two moons are combining for a rare Harvest Supermoon.

As a matter of fact, according to newsbreak, this upcoming combination of a Harvest Moon and Hunter's Moon hasn't happened since 1987.

Whether you’re a skywatcher, a stargazer in Louisiana or Texas, or just someone who loves a good celestial event, this full moon is worth circling on your calendar.

Because it’s a Supermoon, the October full moon will look bigger and brighter than usual, roughly about 14% larger and 30% brighter compared to a typical full moon.

Why This Full Moon Is Special

Traditionally, the full moon closest to the autumn equinox is called the Harvest Moon. In 2025, that falls in October instead of September.

Since the moon will be near its closest point to Earth, it will shine extra bright.

When Is the October 2025 Full Moon?

The Harvest Supermoon will put on its magnificent show Monday, October 6, 2025.

Best Viewing Times in Louisiana

Moonrise: 6:50 p.m. CDT (look east-northeast)

Peak Fullness: 10:48 p.m. CDT

Moonset: 7:50 a.m. CDT on October 7

The best time to view the upcoming Harvest Supermoon will be just after moonrise around 7:00 p.m. CDT on October 6. The moon will appear extra large and golden-orange, perfect for photos and stargazing.

The Harvest Supermoon is expected to reach it's peak at 10:48 p.m. CST.

Best Viewing Times in Texas

Moonrise: 6:58 p.m. CDT

Peak Fullness: 10:48 p.m. CDT

Moonset: 8:29 a.m. CDT on October 7

Just like in Louisiana, the best view of the Harvest Supermoon for Texas will be about 7:00 p.m. CST on October 6, with it reaching its peak at at 10:48 p.m.

The October 2025 Harvest Supermoon is one of the most spectacular lunar events of the year.

Read more at newsbreak.com.